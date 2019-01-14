Mission 2019, UP on agenda of Cong's Core Group meeting on Tuesday

The Core Group meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, is likely to discuss among other things Mission 2019 poll and the situation arising out of the SP-BSP alliance in where 80 seats are at stake. The meeting is scheduled to be held at the official residence of Sonia Gandhi, sources said on Monday.

Core Group consists of Rahul Gandhi, former Defence AK Antony, senior Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Union Jairam Ramesh, and others.

Sources said that issues related to a possible alliance, poll strategy, and organisational structure will come up for discussion during the meeting. "The discussion will also take place on how to strengthen the party at the booth level, galvanising the party cadres for the polls, strategy for retaining the edge in the states where the party won recently held Assembly polls," he said.

Sources said the main focus of the meeting would be Uttar Pradesh, where the SP-BSP has ditched the Congress instead of forging a grand alliance. The two regional parties, which announced the alliance on Saturday, have left two seats for the Congress-Amethi and "For the last four days, senior party leaders have been working out the plan for UP battle," added sources.

Congress has already said that his party would fight with "full force" in to defeat the BJP and its ally-Apna Dal, which had won 73 seats in the 2014 polls.

The party's UP affairs in-charge has also spoken about an extensive campaign plan for the state and over a dozen rallies are expected to be addressed by Congress in February.

