Defence Ministry expects over Rs 4,000 cr investment in Tamil Nadu defence corridor

The is expecting an investment of over Rs 4,000 crore in the Defence Industrial corridor in Tamil Nadu, which will be launched on January 20.

"The Defence industrial corridor will be launched on January 20 in which we are expecting major investment announcements," Secretary, Defence Production, said here on Monday.

At the corridor, which will be launched by Nirmala Sitharaman, several products would be unveiled along with the setting up of a defence innovation hub at

The defence corridor in was launched last year where DPSUs and private sector companies have announced investments of over Ra 4,000 crore.

Asked whether big corporates like and were taking part in the corridor, Kumar said that "Ambani is not participating" as far as he knows.

Arun Jaitley, in his budget speech on February 2 last year, had announced that two defence industrial production corridors would be set up in the country to promote the domestic defence industry.

Tamil Nadu's Defence Industrial Corridor will connect Chennai, Hosur, Coimbatore, and

