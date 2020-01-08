CES 2020: MSI unveils Creator 17 laptop with Mini LED backlighting display

At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, tech giant introduced the world's first laptop, Creator 17, with a mini LED display that promises true-to-life colour accuracy for an enhanced visual experience.

Creator 17 features a 17-inch display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and mini LED backlighting, which is touted to be twice as bright as a regular LED or OLED screens, the official blog notes.

It can reach HDR 1000 standard and also offers 4K high resolution for a realistic experience. The Creator 17 also includes Type-C port for outputting 8K image to an external display and world's fastest UHS-III SD card reader. Pricing availability is yet to be announced.

