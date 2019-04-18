Trump labels Mueller's investigation "greatest hoax of all time"

Ahead of the release of Mueller Report, on Thursday labelled Robert Mueller's investigation as the "greatest hoax of all time."

Trump wrote on his official handle, "The Greatest Political Hoax of all time! Crimes were committed by Crooked, Dirty Cops and DNC/The Democrats."

Alluding to the said report, the US in a separate tweet wrote, "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!"

The will release a redacted version of Mueller's report on Thursday.

The report includes the Special Counsel's findings from the 22-month long investigation into alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 Presidential elections, which saw incumbent US rise to power. .

