Trump labels Mueller's investigation "greatest hoax of all time"

Ahead of the release of Mueller Report, United States President Donald Trump on Thursday labelled Robert Mueller's investigation as the "greatest hoax of all time."
Trump wrote on his official Twitter handle, "The Greatest Political Hoax of all time! Crimes were committed by Crooked, Dirty Cops and DNC/The Democrats."
Alluding to the said report, the US President in a separate tweet wrote, "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!"
The US Justice Department will release a redacted version of Mueller's report on Thursday.
The report includes the Special Counsel's findings from the 22-month long investigation into alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 Presidential elections, which saw incumbent US President Donald Trump rise to power. .
