Canadian model harassment case: Police arrest accused

police on Thursday arrested two men accused of harassing a Canadian-based and humanitarian worker, Assma Galuta, during her visit to

The Express Tribune reported that the accused, and Anas Kamran, were arrested by police and were identified by the complainant.

Galuta on Tuesday had registered a case against the two accused regarding the alleged

The Canadian-based shared that she was in Phase 7 when two men in a car began "harassing me, telling me to get into the car", reported Dawn.

"When I told them to leave me alone, they started laughing. They blocked me for getting into my and then followed by from to Islamabad, trying to block the and even asking the for my drop-off location," the woman stated.

A video made by her showing the two men intercepting her car and asking the for her destination went viral on the Internet.

Following this, Galuta on Wednesday shared another video on her account, in which she slammed the critics for her.

The caption accompanying the video read, "The other day I was assaulted and I spoke up about it on I woke up to find my story has reached media & I began receiving a lot of backlash from the public, blaming me for my attire or appearance or that I have not been integrated enough to earn any respect."

"Rather the blaming a woman for being sexually harassed, let's discuss the real issue: lack of men being held accountable for their harassment," the caption further read.

Galuta said in the video, "I've married a Pakistani, I live here, it is my home. And if I'm going to be living here for a long time, my kids will be Pakistani and it will also be their home so I want the country to be safe for them as I want it to be safe for me and my sisters.

