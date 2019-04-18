Libya: Death toll rises to 205 in Tripoli fighting; MEA assures assistance to Indians

At least 205 people have been killed and 913 others wounded in the armed conflict between Haftar's Libyan National Army and the Libyan armed forces for the control of country's capital Tripoli.
The World Health Organisation in Libya wrote on their official Twitter handle, "Toll for armed conflict in #Tripoli is 205 dead and 913 wounded. Medical specialists that WHO #Libya deployed to support frontline hospitals are helping perform dozens of surgeries."
Libya has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of Dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The LNA-backed parliament controlled the east of Libya, while the UN-backed interim Government of National Accord (GNA) governs Libya's western region from Tripoli.
Ministry of External Affair spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday tweeted two helpline numbers of Indian Embassy in Tripoli. Kumar added in his tweet that the Embassy will extend all possible assistance to Indian citizens.
The tweet read, "Update on Security Situation in Libya. Indian citizens are advised to observe extreme caution. Embassy will extend all possible assistance. Embassy Helpline: 00218 924201771"
The armed battle began on April 4 when Haftar announced an attack against Tripoli to capture the capital and the entire west of Libya from the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Serraj.
