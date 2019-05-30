Mueller's public statement ramp up calls for Trump's impeachment

Robert Mueller's first public statement on the investigation on Wednesday ramped up calls to begin proceedings against

Senators and joined fellow and in calling for proceedings, with both Warren and Harris saying that Mueller had delivered an " referral", reported.

Gillibrand was quoted as saying that "it's time for Republicans and to begin impeachment hearings and follow the facts wherever they may lead. We cannot let this defy basic accountability measures built into our Constitution."

In a statement, she further pointed to the Trump administration's refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas and "the fact that clearly expects to exercise its constitutional authority and take steps that he could not."

In his statement in the morning, Mueller, who spent nearly two years investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, and the Trump campaign's and administration's actions in relation to it, reiterated what he had written in the report he completed last month.

"If we had had confidence that the clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so," he added.

"We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime," quoted Mueller as saying.

The Justice Department had released Mueller's report in redacted form last month. It detailed several instances of Russian interference in the 2016 and also laid out 10 instances of potential obstruction. Trump has insisted that he did not obstruct justice or coordinate with

Before Wednesday's statement, a number of 2020 presidential candidates had already called for impeachment proceedings, with Warren last month becoming the first contender to call for impeachment.

"What basically did was return an impeachment referral. Now it is up to to hold this president accountable," Harris tweeted.

She added, "We need to start impeachment proceedings. It's our constitutional obligation."Meanwhile, Booker said that the "has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately."

"This Administration has continued to stonewall Congress's oversight. Beginning impeachment proceedings is the only path forward," he further stated.

Warren similarly called for congressional action, saying, "Mueller's statement makes clear what those who have read his report know: It is an impeachment referral, and it's up to Congress to act. They should."

In addition, former called impeachment proceedings the only way to ensure "consequences, accountability, and justice."

Speaking about his probe report, Mueller said that Trump could not be charged as he is in office, and charging him would be unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, Trump, who has repeatedly called Mueller's probe as a "witchhunt", said there was "insufficient evidence" and the "case is closed".

"Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)