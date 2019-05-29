Pre-trial hearing in Nirav Modi extradition case tomorrow

-
A pre-trial hearing in the extradition case against fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi will be held on Friday at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court in connection with the USD two-billion Punjab National Bank fraud case.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 am (local time).
On May 8, Judge Emma Arbuthnot had rejected 48-year-old Modi's bail plea for the third time.
In her order, the judge had said that Modi had access to resources and that interference with the witnesses was a concern too.
"Bail not granted. I find that it's a large fraud and I am concerned about Modi's lack of community ties in the UK. He has access to resources and interference with the witnesses is a concern too. Any interference with witnesses will contradict the case," the court had said.
In March, Modi was arrested by Scotland Yard in connection with the PNB loan default case.
India is seeking the diamond merchant's extradition to make him face the law of the land for allegedly committing economic offences like fraud and money laundering.
He has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London.
