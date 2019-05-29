B'desh President first foreign dignitary to arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in

on Wednesday became the first foreign dignitary to arrive here to attend the swearing-in ceremony of that is set to take place on Thursday.

"First esteemed guest to arrive! of Bangladesh, Md. arrives in the capital to participate in the oath-taking ceremony of PM @narendramodi and the tomorrow. Other #BIMSTEC members, #SCO Chair and PM of will be joining in tomorrow," Ministry of tweeted.

Leaders from all BIMSTEC ( for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member-states have confirmed their attendance for Modi's swearing-in ceremony. The bloc's member nations include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and besides

Apart from the President, of Maithripala Sirisena, President of U Win Myint, of Lotay Tshering, of KP Sharma Oli, and Thailand's will be heading to for attending the ceremony.

The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, along with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, will also be present at the event.

The decision to invite BIMSTEC leaders from the grouping is in line with the government's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Kumar had said earlier.

In 2014, when Modi won his first term, all the SAARC leaders, including the then Prime Minister attended the swearing-in as part of invitations extended to all the member countries of the South Asian grouping.

