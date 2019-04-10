Mufti, Omar take a jibe at Modi supporters over Pak PM's remarks

Reacting to Imran Khan's remarks that there might be a better chance of peace talks with if his counterpart came back to power, former took a jibe at the confusion Modi supporters might be facing over Khan's comments.

"Bhakts scratching their heads & at wit ends wondering if they should praise or not," Mufti tweeted.

According to local media reports, Khan on Tuesday said there might be a better chance of peace talks with if PM Modi wins the upcoming elections. He reportedly said that if the next were to be led by the party, it might be too scared to seek a settlement with over Kashmir, fearing a backlash from the right wing.

"Perhaps if the BJP - a right-wing party -- wins, some kind of settlement on could be reached," Khan was quoted as saying.

"I never thought I would see what is happening in right now. Muslim-ness is being attacked," he added.

Khan's remarks have come when India is gearing up for due to begin on Thursday, April 11. The results will be out on May 23.

Speaking in line with Mufti, former of said, "So much for Modi Sahib telling the country only & its sympathisers want BJP to lose. has just endorsed him for a 2nd term."

"Just imagine what all the "Chowkidar" handles would be doing to @RahulGandhi & the right now if had endorsed RG as PM in these elections? Who is the "tukde tukde" gang now?," Omar added.

Imran Khan had also noted that Modi, like Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, was electioneering based on "fear and nationalist feeling".

BJP's pledge, as per the election manifesto released this week, proposing to strip decades-old special rights from the people of that prevents outsiders from buying property in the state, was a major concern, though it could also be electioneering, Imran Khan said.

Khan reiterated his stance on terrorism and said that was determined to dismantle all militant groups in the country and that the government had full support of the for the same.

He also said there was still a possibility that India could take military action against Pakistan to boost the BJP's election campaign.

Pakistan on Sunday warned that had "reliable intelligence" that India would attack again this month. However, India refuted the allegations as "irresponsible".

Lastly, Khan noted that it is vital for his country to have peaceful ties with its neighbours - Afghanistan, India and - if it was to have the kind of economy needed to pull 100 million people out of poverty.

Relations between India and Pakistan reached a crisis after a suicide attack killed 40 soldiers in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14. Pakistan based Jaish e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tensions peaked when India conducted airstrikes in retaliation, targeting JeM training camps in Balakot in province in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)