Oppn steps up attack on govt after SC order in Rafale case

leaders on Wednesday sharpened their attack on the government, hours after the rejected the Centre's objections on the admissibility of "leaked documents" in the Rafale case.

Reacting to the order of the apex court, (BSP) criticised the Modi-led government for "hiding the misdemeanor".

tweeted: "PM Modi must apologise to the people of the country and must resign from the post."

of the Communist Party of (Marxist) also echoed similar sentiments.

"Modi and his govt have compromised security for corruption & cronyism in an important defence deal. They tried to evade accountability, denied a JPC, hid price from CAG, tried to first mislead, and then stall any hearing in Supreme Court," Yechury tweeted.

Hitting out at the incumbent government for "falsely" claiming that they have a "clean chit" in the matter, Yechury said that the proof has come tumbling out, adding that Modi-led BJP government is the most "corrupt" and "compromised" government which needs to be thrown out.

Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, said that PM Modi has "cheated the Armed Forces". "To hide his misdeeds, he fooled the Supreme Court," he added.

"PM Modi kept saying everywhere that his party has been given a clean chit in the Rafale case. order today has proved that all he has done is 'lie' to the people of the country," said the (AAP) in a tweet.

