Crackdown on separatists will result in rise of discontent in Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Expressing his displeasure over separatist leader Yasin Malik's arrest, Conference (NC) on Wednesday said that crackdown on separatist leaders would result in the rise of discontent in the Valley.

"I am very disappointed with this move. Nothing can be gained out of this. The more they are oppressed, the more discontent will increase," Abdullah said.

Abdullah, also a former Union Minister, suggested the government not to arrest the people with a different ideology.

He said: "People may be of different opinion. It does not mean you will arrest them for keeping a different opinion)."

Criticising Malik's arrest, the former said: "This is not India's way."

Earlier in the day, Jammu Liberation Front was arrested by the Investigative Agency (NIA) in connection with a 2017 terror funding case in

The NIA court has sent Malik to NIA remand till April 22.

Malik was taken to the capital on Tuesday evening from after the NIA secured a production warrant against him in connection with a terror funding case in

Last month, the had banned his organization -- (JKLF), saying the outfit is actively engaged in inciting secession and is illegally funnelling funds for fomenting terrorism.

