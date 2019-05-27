Mukul Roy's son arrives in Delhi amid speculations of joining BJP

Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu Roy, who was recently suspended from Trinamool Congress, arrived in on Monday, amid speculations of him joining BJP.

Speaking to ANI, Subhrangshu said, "I have not yet joined the BJP. I will tell you everything tomorrow. As many as 150 counsellors have come here along with me. There are, however, no MLAs here."

Subhrangshu, a from Bijpur, was suspended from the party for six years for his anti-party comments.

In the recently concluded elections, TMC bagged 22 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats at stake in the state, while BJP improved its tally and secured 18 seats, 16 more than it had bagged in the 2014 polls. The managed to win just two seats, while the Left parties drew a blank.

