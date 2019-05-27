Passenger offloaded after live rounds found in baggage at Delhi Airport

-
ALSO READ
Three held at IGI airport, foreign currencies worth Rs 2.30 cr seized
Pakistan air space restriction impacts 11 international flights to and from Delhi
Kuwait Airways flight from Mumbai lands back due to
6 flights cancelled due to Pakistan air space closure
Gold worth over Rs 110 crore seized at Delhi airport in 2018
-
A man on board a Frankfurt-bound flight was offloaded after live rounds were found in his baggage at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Monday.
"Today at about 2:20 pm, during screening, DIAL screener detected 06 live rounds of .32 mm calibre from the registered baggage of an Indian passenger who was supposed to travel to Frankfurt by Lufthansa flight no. LH-761," an official communique said.
The passenger could not produce any satisfactory document on being inquired, it said.
He was then made to deboard the aircraft and handed over to the Delhi Police. Officials will take further action against the man.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU