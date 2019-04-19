Mulayam Singh not a 'fake OBC' like PM Modi, says Mayawati

(BSP) on Friday said (SP) founder Yadav is the only "real" backward in the country and not a 'fake OBC' leader like

"There is no doubt that he (Mulayam) has joined people from all groups of the society under the banner. He does not come from a fake backward community like PM Modi, he is real OBC leader," she said while addressing a rally here.

Mayawati's statement comes after Modi while addressing a rally earlier this week in Solapur (Maharashtra), said Rahul Gandhi's remark that all those with the surname 'Modi' were thieves was derogatory to the Prime Minister's "backward caste."

Modi had said, " and its allies say that all Modis in the society are thieves. and its allies did not leave any shortcomings in abusing my backward caste and this time they have crossed all limits and abused the entire backward society."

Talking about the decision to forge an alliance with and for the ensuing polls, said, "Sometimes in the best interests of the public and party, strong decisions need to be taken by us. Fighting the elections in coalition with was a much-needed decision to change the situation of the country."

She urged voters of Mainpuri to vote in large numbers for Mulayam, who is contesting from the seat, and ensure his victory in the elections.

" ji is not a fake servant of the people like Modi, he is a who has sworn that he will continue working for the people till his last breath and that is why he is willing to fight again from Mainpuri constituency," she noted.

"Nothing can save the incumbent central government from being thrown out of power, the government has come to be known for its capitalistic, narrow-minded policymaking, as well as communal and casteist policies," she added.

Voting for the second phase of the elections in concluded with a turnout of 67.55 per cent on Thursday.

The remaining 64 seats will go to polls in the next five phases of elections, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)