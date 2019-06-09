JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Shripad Naik to visit Goa Shipyard Limited on Monday
Business Standard

Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to hospital

ANI  |  Politics 

Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday due to high levels of blood sugar.

The SP leader is being treated by doctor Bhuvan Chandra Tiwari.

His medical reports have come out to be normal, sources said.

His brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, along with former minister Ahmad Hasan, visited him in the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 23:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU