Heatwave condition persists in Delhi, temp touches 46.2 degrees

conditions persisted in the capital on Sunday, with the soaring up to 46.2 degrees

"Heatwave conditions were observed in many places in isolated pockets over Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Saurashtra," the (IMD) said.

While the maximum temperature in the Capital skyrocketed, the minimum temperature stood at 29.3 degree

For tomorrow, the IMD has predicted "heat wave" in the region.

Days following that Delhiites will get major relief from blistering heat as the agency has predicted "dust storm or thunderstorm" for June 11 and 12 and "generally cloudy sky with light rain" for June 13, with a dip of 2 degrees in temperature.

A is usually declared when the maximum temperature remains above 45 degrees for two consecutive days.

