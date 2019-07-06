Mumbai court posts hearing of defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for Oct

A local court here posted for October 19 the hearing of a criminal defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for blaming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi's lawyer Narayan Aiyar told the court that he could not personally appear before as he had to appear before another court in Patna.

RSS activist Rajesh Kunte had moved the court against Gandhi over his statement made at an election rally in March 2014, wherein he blamed the RSS for Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

Charges against Gandhi have already been framed against Gandhi under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) last year.

Gandhi, who recently resigned from the post of Congress chief, had termed the case an ideological fight. "They have been putting different cases on me but my fight is based on ideology, I will fight against them and we will win," he had said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader was granted bail on a surety of Rs 10,000 by a court in Bihar's Patna in connection with a defamation case filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi over his 'all thieves have Modi surname' remark.

