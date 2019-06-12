Post-tyre burst, SpiceJet flight from Dubai lands safely in Jaipur

A flight from with a burst tyre landed safely at the international airport Wednesday, an said.

Passengers said they felt jerks but the landing was safe.

The air traffic control (ATC) had informed their counterparts in about the tyre burst, when 737-800 took off from there.

Officiating of the airport, Rama Gupta, told that the pilots were told to fly low around the airport and emergency procedures were activated.

"But the plane made a normal landing and no emergency situation arose, he said.

A spokesperson said the pilots were informed about the tyre burst by the Jaipur ATC as the aircraft was descending.

"The crew followed their procedures and landed safely," the said, adding that emergency landing wasn't carried out.

A passenger said they were not aware of the matter till the landing of the flight.

"We came to know that something was wrong only after we came out and saw the fire brigade and other arrangements," the passenger said.

