Mumbai rains outcome of climate change; BMC tackling problem well: Aditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray on Tuesday asserted that his party-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is tackling the rainfall-related issues of the city, and linked the problem to global climate change.

Thackeray, during a visit to the BMC Disaster Control Zone, said, "The rainfall is an outcome of climate change. This is an emergency situation, don't make this into a controversy. Also, the city has received more than 400 mm of rain in a day and still Mumbai is recovering well."

"I wouldn't say that climate change is to be directly blamed for these rains but yes across the world that is happening. It wouldn't be right to say that we were not prepared. Pumping stations can pump water at the rate of 1000 cubic metres per hour. What do we do if it exceeds that?" the Shiv Sena leader added.

Mumbai, since Monday, recorded the heaviest rain In 24 hours since 2005 deluge, leaving atleast 19 dead in and around the finance capital of the country.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urged people to stay cautious and show patience in the wake of heavy rainfall in the Metropolitan.

"Mumbai, we understand it's not been an easy Monday, but it's also been a rain spell like never before - it's the highest in a decade. 550 mm average of the entire month of June has been exceeded in just last 48 hrs. We are truly trying our best. We request a bit of caution & patience," the BMC said in a tweet.

The city has been witnessing heavy rainfall since last four days.

Severe downpour in Thane's Bhiwandi led to waterlogging and flooding on the Bhiwandi-Gujarat road, cutting off links with several towns and villages.

Drain water overflowed in places like Mandai, Three-Bhatti Bhaji Market, Nizampura, Padmanagar Bhaji Market, Olive Pura, Kamala Hotel, Bala Compound and Idgah.

