Rouse Avenue court: Arguments concluded in 2014 AAP protest outside Rail Bhawan

A Rouse Avenue court here on Tuesday reserved its order after the conclusion of arguments to determine the charges against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for protesting outside the Rail Bhawan in the capital.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal will pronounce the decision on July 5.

Advocates BS Joon and Mohd Irshad represented the AAP leaders in the court during the arguments in the case.

Former AAP spokesperson Ashutosh, former Delhi Law Minister Somnath Bharti, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and MLA Rakhi Bidlan were also present in the court during the hearing.

Chief Minister Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are also accused in the case registered under Section 144 (unlawful assembly) and are out on the bail in the case.

AAP chief Kejriwal had protested outside the Rail Bhawan on January 20, 2014, demanding action against police officers who allegedly refused to cooperate with Somnath Bharti.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)