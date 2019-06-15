Vinayak B. Raut named Shiv Sena group leader in LS

-
ALSO READ
BJP-Shiv Sena to begin joint election campaign from Friday
Unfair to say "Thackeray" made for political gains: Aditya Thackeray
Nobody gives ultimatum to Sena: Raut
Yet to receive any proposal from BJP on seat sharing for LS polls, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Uddhav Thackeray, new Sena MPs to visit Ayodhya on June 16
-
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday appointed Vinayak B. Raut as the group leader of Shiv Sena's Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha.
Raut, 65, is a second-term MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency in coastal south Konkan region.
Thackeray has written to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs recommending Raut's name, said an official spokesperson.
A veteran Shiv Sainik since nearly five decades, Raut was first elected as a corporator to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation in 1985, and later to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Vile Parle constituency in 1999.
He was also elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council but resigned midway after he was elected to Lok Sabha in 2014.
--IANS
qn/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU