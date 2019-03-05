Spotify hits 1 mn user base in India

Swedish music streaming platform Spotify, which made its debut in last week, has garnered over one million users, the company said on Tuesday.

"One week since its launch, now has more than one million Indian users, across both its Free and Premium tiers," a told IANS.

Throwing a big competition to music like Gaana, Saavn, Music and Music, arrived in last week with all-new features, including for regional music.

is offering more than four crore songs and 300 crore playlists for music fans in the country.

It had briefly hit a hurdle when the music label, WMG, filed for an injunction in the over licensing rights.

The Spotify app -- now available on mobile, desktop and tablet -- is free to download and users need to spend Rs 119 a month to upgrade to Spotify Premium.

Spotify's music recommendation engine can be tuned to Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu

For the first time on Spotify Free, users in can play every song on demand.

--IANS

na/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)