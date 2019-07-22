Muslim youth threatened to chant 'jai Shri ram' in Aurangabad

Two Muslim youth alleged that they were forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" here on Sunday night.

Shaikh Aamer, one the victims told reporters here that the incident took place at Azad Chowk when he with his friend was out for work. He claimed that the duo was waylaid by a few miscreants who came in a car.

"They asked us to chant Jai Shri Ram, which we refused. They did not thrash us. They threatened us and fled away," Aamer told ANI.

The incident has been caught in the CCTV camera installed at the spot. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area to maintain law and order.

