Bihar Flood: Ruckus erupts in community kitchen with locals alleging non-availability of food.

No sooner Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left after taking stock of the situation at a community kitchen here in Kadwa area of Katihar, a ruckus broke out with locals alleging non-availability of food in the kitchen.

Local women were seen confronting and arguing with the officials.

As the flood situation in Bihar turns grim, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took stock of the rescue and relief operations and visited community kitchens and shelter camps.

On the other hand, locals of a village in Darbhanga are facing hardships due to flooding in the area following rainfall. They are forced to live near the Railway tracks.

"It has been more than a week now our homes have been flooded. We are bound to stay near the railway track. We are yet to receive any help from the government," said a local

On July 16, Nitish Kumar had said that a total of 1.25 lakh people had been rescued so far in the state.

Around 12 districts including Sheohar, Dharbangha, Sitamarhi, North Champaran, Madhubani, Araria, and Kishanganj have been severely affected due to water levels rising in rivers following torrential rains.

On July 19, the Chief Minister had kickstarted the process of sending cash relief of Rs 6,000 directly into the bank accounts of flood-affected families.

However, several people living in flood-hit areas have claimed that they have not received any aid from the government.

