Muzaffarpur: 14 children die of Encephalitis, over a dozen admitted in hospitals

As many as 14 children have died due to Acute Syndrome (AES) in the district while over a dozen are admitted in hospitals with high and other symptoms of the

Sunil Shahi, of and Hospital (SKMCH), told ANI, "We have received 38 patients so far, most of them have a of glucose in their blood. Two have also tested positive, the overall casualty till now is 14."

Dr Gopal Sahni, of Critical Care Unit, said, "When heat and humidity rise, the body's sweat cannot evaporate. The humidity level is over 50 per cent in the last few days. We have about 15 such children admitted in the hospital currently. Eight-nine such cases come regularly."

is a viral infection, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as a or a

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)