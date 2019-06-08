Congress has not learnt any lesson from its debacle in Lok Sabha polls: Shah Nawaz Hussain

spokesperson Hussain on Saturday criticised for his remarks that is using "poison of hatred" to divide

" will never mend its ways. Earlier, in had used terms like 'zeher ki kheti', 'maut ka saudagar'," he said reacting to Gandhi's speech in his parliamentary constituency Wayanad today.

"They lost two elections consecutively in 2014 and 2019. But the party has not learnt any lesson from its loss in the recent election. They keep insulting the and keep using such hateful language for him," he said.

On the second day of his visit to Wayanad, renewed his attack against Narendra Modi, alleging that the is using "poison of hatred" to divide

"At the level, we (Congress leaders) are fighting poison. Mr uses poison. I am using a strong word but Mr uses poison of hatred to divide this country. He uses anger and hatred to divide the people of this country," Gandhi said during a roadshow in Kalpetta town of Wayanad.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)