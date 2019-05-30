'Godfather' actor Carmine Caridi passes away at 85

Actor Carmine Caridi, who gained popularity by playing Carmine Rosato in the film 'Godfather
'The Gambler' actor had been in a coma and was admitted at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, according to Fox News.
His fierce character in 'The Godfather: Part II' was praised by all, especially the territorial feud scene with co-actor Frank Pentangeli, played by Michael V.
According to Gazzo Studio executive Robert Evans, Carmine Caridi was the first choice of director Francis Ford Coppola for the role of Sonny Corleone in the film which later went to James Caan considering the fact that he was too tall for the role.
The veteran actor also featured in 'The Godfather: Part III', playing the role of an investor, Albert Volpe.
Other than this he also appeared in TV shows including 'Phyllis', 'Starsky and Hutch', 'Taxi', 'NYPD Blue' (as detective Vince Gotelli) and in 'Fame' (as Angelo Martelli).
Carmine Caridi was once expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences because he was circulating screeners of movies vying for Oscar attention.
Along with Russell Sprague, he was also sued by Sony and Time Warner on civil charges in which he was given a clean chit later.
