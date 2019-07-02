My prayers come true, India will win WC, says 87-year-old fan Charu Lata

Indian fan Charu Lata Patel, who stormed the social media on Tuesday after she was seen cheering for the Men in Blue during their World Cup clash against Bangladesh, said that India is going to win the premier tournament.

"I am a very religious person and have so much trust in God. So, when I pray, it comes true and I am saying that India is going to get the World Cup, definitely," Patel told ANI.

The 87-year old caught everyone's eyes when she was ardently cheering for the Indian team when the Indian men were batting.

Patel also stated that she was there in the stadium when India lifted their first World Cup, back in 1983, under the leadership of former cricket Kapil Dev.

"I have been there. When they won the World Cup, I was so proud, I started dancing. And today also, I told my granddaughter that when India is going to defeat Bangladesh, I am going to dance," she said.

Patel revealed that she has been watching the game for decades.

"I have been watching cricket for decades. When I was in Africa, I used to watch it, then I came to this country in 1975. Here I had work because of which I did not get time to watch but I used to watch it on TV. But nowadays as I am not working, so I have the interest and I am very lucky that I get chance to watch cricket," she said.

India sit on the second position on the points table with 11 points and their win against Bangladesh will confirm their semi-final spot.

