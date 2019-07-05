Myanmar commander-in-chief (air) visits Pune Air Force Station

Maung Maung Kyaw, the Commander-in-Chief (Air) of Myanmar, on Friday met Harjit Singh Arora, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command in Pune.

The two commanders discussed growing bilateral defence cooperation between the two Air Forces and ongoing defence related developments in the region.

On his visit, General Maung flew a sortie on Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft and was also briefed about its maintenance and training facilities as well as about indigenously built Akash Defence System.

At the end of the discussion, the visiting General and Air Marshal Arora exchanged mementoes. The Commander-in-Chief was also hosted at a cultural and social evening.

General Maung on Wednesday met Indian Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat and Air Force chief B S Dhanoa and discussed ways to strengthen defence cooperation between the two neighbours.

"General Maung Maung Kyaw, Commander-in-Chief (Air), Republic of the Union of Myanmar called upon and interacted with General Bipin Rawat #COAS. Discussed issues of mutual & strategic concern," the Army tweeted.

"#CooperationVisit Chairman COSC & the CAS, ACM BS Dhanoa met General Maung Maung Kyaw, Commander-in-Chief (Air), Republic of the Union of Myanmar at Air HQ. On arrival, General Maung Maung Kyaw was presented a Guard of Honour. Later he paid tribute at the War Memorial," the Indian Air Force tweeted.

India and Myanmar share 1,640-km border, mostly along the militancy-hit states of India. In May, the two countries carried out a coordinated operation against militant groups in Assam, Manipur and Nagaland.

