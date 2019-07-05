Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Accused Sanjeev Punalekar gets bail by Pune sessions court

Advocate Sanjeev Punalekar, an accused in rationalist Narendra Dabholkar murder case in 2013, granted bail by Pune sessions court on a surety amount of Rs 30,000 on Friday.

Punalekar has been accused of destruction of firearms used in the commission of the offence.

Additional Session judge RM Pande said, "Punalekar will have to be present before CBI on every Monday and Tuesday. He will not be allowed to travel abroad and prior permission needs to be taken for doing the same. Whenever needed, the CBI can call him to their office for investigation purpose and he will have to be present there."

Earlier on June 20, the Pune Sessions court had sent Punalekar to CBI custody till June 23 for questioning in connection with the murder of Dabholkar.

Punalekar, who has been advocating for many right-wing accused in different cases, came under CBI radar when Sharad Kalaskar, a person who had allegedly shot Dabholkar confessed that the former had helped him dismantle the weapons he had used to commit the offence.

Dabholkar was shot dead by bike-borne assailants while returning home from a morning walk on August 20, 2013.

