MNS vice president arrested for thrashing bank manager

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) vice president Raju Umbarkar was arrested for allegedly beating a bank manager in the Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on Friday.

The Sahara Bank's manager was refusing to give the customers a higher interest rate on the money deposited by the people as per the bank's scheme.

Umbarkar with his supporters went there to inquire about the scheme but the bank manager didn't allow him and refused to give any details regarding the status of the money deposited by the people in the bank.

After a heated argument, between the two, Umbarkar got agitated and slapped the bank manager and an employee in the bank.

The police arrested Umbarkar after a complaint was filed in the Yavatmal Police station.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)