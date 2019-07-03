Myanmar commander-in-chief (air) meets chiefs of Indian Army, Air Force

Maung Kyaw, the Commander-in-Chief (Air) of Myanmar, Wednesday met Indian Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat and Air Force chief B S Dhanoa and discussed ways to strengthen defence cooperation.

Muang also paid visit to the National War Memorial here.

"#CooperationVisit Chairman COSC & the CAS, ACM BS Dhanoa met General Maung Maung Kyaw, Commander-in-Chief (Air), Republic of the Union of Myanmar at Air HQ. On arrival, General Maung Maung Kyaw was presented a Guard of Honour. Later he paid tribute at the National War Memorial," the Indian Air Force tweeted.

"General Maung Maung Kyaw, Commander-in-Chief (Air), Republic of the Union of Myanmar called upon and interacted with General Bipin Rawat #COAS. Discussed issues of mutual & strategic concern," the Army tweeted.

The armies of India and Myanmar carried out a three-week-long coordinated operation from May 16 in their respective border areas, targeting several militant groups operating in Manipur, Nagaland and Assam.

Myanmar shares a 1,640-km border with a number of north-eastern states of India, including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

