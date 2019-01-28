RJD will take part in Congress Bihar rally: Tejashwi

RJD on Monday said his party will take part in Rahul Gandhi's February 3 rally in

"We have received the invitation and we will attend the rally," he told the media outside the here after securing bail in the 2006 IRCTC hotels case.

Besides Tejashwi Yadav, his father and former Bihar and his mother were also granted bail.

The Rashtriya (RJD) said: "We trust the judiciary." He called the case "political vendetta".

"According to a newspaper report, former said how a PMO official, (now Bihar Deputy Chief Minister) and some others pressurised the investigation agency to file the case against us so that (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar gets an excuse to return to their fold (NDA)," he said.

claimed that if one sides with the NDA, then "you shall be described as ' Harish Chandra'" but if you fight them and their ideology, "then will file a case".

--IANS

aks/ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)