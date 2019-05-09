JUST IN
Business Standard

Nalgonda: Court sends triple murder accused to six days police custody

ANI  |  General News 

A sessions court here on Wednesday sent Srinivas Reddy, accused of sexually assaulting and murdering three minor girls, to six days police custody.

Rachakonda police had filed for police custody after apprehending the accused.

The three girls were sexually exploited and then brutally murdered in Bommalaramaram village in Bhongir.

Police took the accused in custody from Warangal central jail and brought him to Saroornagar for further investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 01:37 IST

