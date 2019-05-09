Nalgonda: Court sends triple murder accused to six days police custody

A sessions court here on Wednesday sent Srinivas Reddy, accused of sexually assaulting and murdering three minor girls, to six days police custody.

had filed for police custody after apprehending the accused.

The three girls were sexually exploited and then brutally murdered in Bommalaramaram village in Bhongir.

Police took the accused in custody from Warangal central jail and brought him to Saroornagar for further investigation.

