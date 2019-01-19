Narendra Modi is a publicity PM, we want a performing PM: Andhra CM

"Narendra Modi is a publicity PM, we want a performing PM," said Chandrababu at the mega opposition rally in Kolkata organised by West Bengal

"Five years ago, people gave the mandate for the BJP. They betrayed the nation. They gave slogans. Jan Dhan, mudra loan, good governance, smart cities, bringing back black money, two crore jobs, acche din. These are all slogans. None of these have been fulfilled," he pointed out.

"He (PM Modi) promised that the income of the farmers will be doubled but in reality, farmers are still reeling under the poverty, they are not getting Minimum Support Price and are also committing suicide due to weak policies. The agricultural growth rate of the country has also slowed down," added.

"BJP wanted to divide the country but we all are here to unite it. The BJP has betrayed the nation despite getting the full mandate," he added.

The also took a jibe at the Centre over the fighter jets deal, saying: "They have misled the nation on this issue too. They also misled the by filing the wrong affidavit. They have only bought 36 jets with a large sum of money. They are betraying the nation in a big way."

"Not only that, the present government is also misusing their powers by influencing institutions like CBI and ED," he added.

Chief Minister also commented on the ongoing MLA poaching issue in the state of and said, "In Karnataka, it is an elected government but they want to manipulate and destabilise the government. They are going to pay a heavy price. BJP is offering bribes to MLAs in the state. Just like animals, they want to purchase the MLAs. They are misusing their powers. We have only one ambition - save India, save democracy".

