Actor Vivek Oberoi, who essayed the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his biopic 'PM Narendra Modi,' on Saturday said that the latter will remain the Prime Minister of the country even after the Lok Sabha elections.
"The history of India demonstrates that whenever any a prince or any foreigner has ruled us, they have only robbed us. Now, all the citizens and all the 'Chowkidasrs' won't let the country be robbed again," he told media persons.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory is confirmed. He is the Prime Minister and he will remain the Prime Minister. Now, India won't get robbed. Rather it will rise," Vivek said.
Vivek was in the national capital to take part in BJP's 'Saaton Seetein Modi Ko' campaign at the India Gate. Bengaluru South BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya and Kapil Mishra were also present.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU