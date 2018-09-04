NASA mulling product endorsements, selling naming rights

If everything goes as planned, you might see future astronauts wearing suits with Hershey's branding on them and heading all the way to Mars taking a bit of the ad world with them.
NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine has unveiled an Advisory Council committee that would explore the feasibility of commercialising the space agency's operations. Some of these plans include product endorsements and selling naming rights to rockets and other spacecraft, Engadget reported.
The committee is also likely to consider allowing American astronauts support private activities aboard the International Space Station, including the possibility of filming ads. It is believed that these measures will help NASA compete with private spaceflight companies such as SpaceX and help influence pop culture.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU