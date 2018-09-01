Nat Geo to resume production of Morgan Freeman Series post investigation

Nat Geo is all set to resume the production of Morgan Freeman's 'The Story of God' following their investigation about claims of sexual against the

According to Variety, the network said in a statement that while the recent allegations were in no way related to their work with Freeman, they had paused the production of the new season as a precaution, to let its parent company complete a thorough investigation on the matter.

The company claimed that the results of Fox's investigation revealed no incidents of concern during any of their work with Freeman. The company has now decided to move forward with the production of season three of 'The Story of God'.

Nat Geo will resume the pre-production this September and the show will air on National Geographic Channels in 2019.

The company also stated that it takes all issues of sexual harassment very seriously and that they are confident about the results of their investigation.

Earlier this year, the God of 'Bruce Almighty' landed himself in trouble when reported on his inappropriate behaviour towards the female members of his films' crew and backstage attendants during his film's promotional events.

