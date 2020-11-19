India's overall spending on health sector 'low', says Niti Aayog member

-
ALSO READ
Delhi nearing third peak, situation worrisome in WB, Kerala: NITI Aayog
NITI Aayog making strong case for further investment in science: V K Paul
States urged to adopt national approach: Niti Aayog on 'free vaccine'
Daily Covid-19 recoveries surpass new infections for past four days: Govt
Delhi: Govt attributes festivals, laxity in following norms for Covid surge
-
India's overall spending on the health sector is "low" and the situation must be "corrected", Niti Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said on Thursday.
Emphasising that there is a need to request both the union and state governments to enhance spending on health, he said the COVID-19 experience will justify an increase in expenditure on health sector.
"India's overall spending on the health sector is low. It has been coming from constrained resources... many many competing priorities. It is low and must be corrected," he said while addressing a virtual event organised by industry body CII.
In 2018-19, India's spending on health sector was 1.5 per cent of GDP, somewhat an improvement over the last decade, Paul said.
While noting that "definitely expenditure of 1.5 per cent of GDPon health is not acceptable, not good", he pointed out that in European countries, spending on the health sectoris 7-8 per cent of GDP.
Citing the National Health Mission (NHM) document, Paul said India's expenditure on the health sector should be to the tune of 3 per cent by 2025.
"We all need to request both the union and state governments' to enhance the expenditure on health," he said, adding that post COVID-19, there will be a way to increase healthcare sector infrastructure.
Paul is also a key official in coordinating the central government's efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Further, Paulsaid thatthe government may target the primary healthcare sectorand the private sector should focus on the secondary and tertiary healthcare sector.
"In secondary and tertiary healthcare, there is a huge scope for expansion," he noted.
In the last six years, Paul said there was a 45 per cent increase in the number of medical colleges., a 48 per cent increase in the number of under graduate medical seats and a 79 per cent increase in post graduate medical seats.
As many as 114 new government hospitals will come up in the next three years, he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU