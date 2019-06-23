Nawaz's third heart attack in jail concealed from family claims daughter

Jailed Pakistani leader Nawaz Sharif's family was not informed about his third heart attack in last year, claimed his daughter and Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday.

Maryam showed a discharge certificate which highlighted that the former had suffered a heart attack last July and that the government, along with jail authorities, had been negligent, according to The Express Tribune.

The father-daughter duo was in jail when the incident had occurred last year. She was asked to convince her father to go to the hospital at that time.

"I was worried and could sense something was wrong but I was not told anything. I was asked to convince my father to go to the hospital and he was reluctant to leave me alone. My father's was also called from to assess the situation," she told Pakistani media.

The PML-N said that she was not informed what had happened to her father, but was only told that he was kept in the coronary care unit (CCU) for two to three days.

Maryam also questioned why Nawaz was not given relief from the courts due to his medical condition despite having all his medical reports in place.

Quoting medical professionals, Maryam further went on to highlight that the former was in need of another bypass surgery, adding that if his health deteriorates, "all those involved would be held responsible."

Speaking to the media, she also added that her meetings with her father were also being monitored.

"When I went to meet him there was a man there and when we asked he said he was assigned to overlook the meeting. Even prisoners are supposed to have some rights," she said.

Maryam also claimed that she met a doctor who had monitored Nawaz's health. The doctor told her that authorities had decreased Nawaz's health severity as they were "afraid of losing their jobs."

"Mian sahib needs to undergo a number of surgeries and all that could not be done in the six weeks he was out of jail," she said while speaking about the six weeks reprieve given to the former

