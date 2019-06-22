Yoga to be included in curriculum of Nepal

will include Yoga in the curriculum of studies, said for Education, Science, and Technology Girirajl

Addressing a Yoga Day event in the capital, Pokharel said that the existing curriculum is being revised which would now include Yoga, thus making the system more practical.

To mark 5th International Day of Yoga, had organised various events in as well as in Janakpur.

Yoga enthusiasts had thronged the premises of and performed various asanas whereas in an event was organised in the in the presence of Indian and Nepali Prime KP Sharma Oli.

Later in the evening, Puri also attended the 'Yog Mahotsav' held in the premises of

The International Day of Yoga is observed around the on June 21 every year, a decision unanimously taken by the (UNGA) in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)