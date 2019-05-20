NCP slams Vivek Oberoi for his objectionable tweet against Aishwarya

Nationalist Congress Party on Monday slammed actor Vivek Oberoi for posting an 'objectionable' tweet against his former girlfriend and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan linking it with the exit poll results.
"BJP supporters in Bollywood are crossing all limits of dignity. Vivek Oberoi has insulted a Padma Shri awardee (Aishwarya Rai). He should apologise. If he does not, he will have to bear its consequences," NCP leader Nawab Mallik said here.
Demanding action against the 'PM Narendra Modi' actor, he said, "We want the women's commission and police to file a complaint against him and arrest Oberoi."
Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma has asked Oberoi to apologise for the tweet and said that legal action would be taken if he does not apologise.
"We would like him to apologise on social media and personally to the person concerned. If he does not do it. We will see what legal action can we take against him. We will be talking to Twitter to remove that tweet immediately," Sharma said.
Earlier in the day, Oberoi took a dig at the exit poll results with a tasteless joke referring to his former girlfriend Aishwarya and her relationships.
Oberoi tweeted a collage of three images featuring Aishwarya, her husband Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Aishwarya's seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya and himself in a bid to explain the accuracy of the exit poll results. The post referred to Salman and Aishwarya's relationship as the 'opinion poll', Vivek and Aishwarya's affair as the 'exit poll' and her current family with husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya as the 'final result.
