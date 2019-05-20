NCP slams Vivek Oberoi for his objectionable tweet against Aishwarya

on Monday slammed Vivek for posting an 'objectionable' tweet against his former girlfriend and linking it with the exit poll results.

"BJP supporters in Bollywood are crossing all limits of dignity. Vivek has insulted a Padma Shri awardee ( Rai). He should apologise. If he does not, he will have to bear its consequences," NCP said here.

Demanding action against the 'PM Narendra Modi' actor, he said, "We want the women's commission and police to file a complaint against him and arrest "

Meanwhile, the Commission for Women chairperson has asked Oberoi to apologise for the tweet and said that legal action would be taken if he does not apologise.

"We would like him to apologise on and personally to the person concerned. If he does not do it. We will see what legal action can we take against him. We will be talking to to remove that tweet immediately," Sharma said.

Earlier in the day, Oberoi took a dig at the exit poll results with a tasteless joke referring to his former girlfriend and her relationships.

Oberoi tweeted a collage of three images featuring Aishwarya, her husband Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Aishwarya's seven-year-old daughter and himself in a bid to explain the accuracy of the exit poll results. The post referred to Salman and Aishwarya's relationship as the 'opinion poll', Vivek and Aishwarya's affair as the 'exit poll' and her current family with husband Abhishek and daughter as the 'final result.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)