It's time for annulment of Article 370 and 35A: BJP leader Ravinder Raina

(BJP) demanded that Article 370 and 35A of the constitution should be repealed at the earliest even though the results of the Lok Sabha elections are awaited.

"In the lieu of Article 370 and 35A, big political families have looted and the poor people. This is the time when such articles should be done away with as it gives birth to separatism and terrorism," said

The BJP in their election manifesto has promised to abrogate Article 370 and do away with Article 35A of the Constitution. The manifesto states that the NDA government is committed to overcoming all obstacles that come in the way of development in

Article 35A protects the rights of the people of with respect to employment, property and aids by the whereas Article 370 protects and grants special status to the sovereignty of the state giving the power to make a separate set of laws to be applied for its governance.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)