It appears that a 'foreign power' is set to attack country: Azam Khan on Exit Polls

on Monday said that the exit polls projecting the BJP-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre has given an appearance as if a "foreign power" is set to attack the country.

The SP leader, known for making controversial comments, claimed that people in the country are in fear as the exits polls are predicting that Narendra Modi-led BJP government is going to come back to power after the counting of votes on May 23.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "Somebody has to exit. We have seen the results of the poll during Madhya Pradesh, and elections. The clear picture for will be out on May 23. People are in fear because of the exit poll results. This is not good for the heath of the country."

Khan, who has contested from Rampur Lok Sabha seat, said the atmosphere in the country is of fear and disappointment as soon as the exit polls were predicted.

"It appears as if this is the end of democracy. This is unfortunate, ahead of the results for the Lok Sabha elections, there is an atmosphere of fear and disappointment in the country. It appears that foreign power is set to attack. It seems that no one is safe," he said.

The Exit polls on television channels on Sunday projected the BJP-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Polling for seven-phased Lok Sabha elections started on April 11 and concluded on May 19. The much-awaited results for the will be announced on May 23.

