NDA's Interim Budget on Friday likely to offer some hope and relief

With the elections only a few months away, the NDA government will present its Interim Budget on Friday amidst a lot of hopes and expectations from across the spectrum of society-right from the common people to industries.

The Interim Budget for 2019, the last financial exercise by led before the General Elections, will be presented in the by on Friday at 11 am.

If some relief in income tax exemption to the salaried and middle-class people is expected, there is a hope that the may come out with some 'concrete' measures to combat the problem of unemployment, which rose to 45-year high during 2017-18 as per the assessment of the (NSSO).

At present, there is an exemption from paying personal tax on an income up to Rs 2.5 lakh, while income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh attracts five per cent tax. A 20 per cent tax is levied on the income in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. An individual's income above Rs 10 lakh is taxed at 30 per cent.

However, in 2014's Interim Budget presented by then P Chidambaram in the on February 14 for 2014-15 fiscal, no change was made in income tax rates. Since the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is in force now, there is not much scope for the government to offer in terms of relief on the front of indirect taxes.

of Parliamentary Affairs, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Mines Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday told that the Interim Budget Session of Parliament, subject to exigencies of Government Business, may conclude on February 13, 2019.

"The Session will mainly be devoted to the Financial relating to Interim Budget for 2019 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President's address. However, essential Legislative and other will also be taken up during the Session," he said.

Some of the key highlights of 2014 Interim Budget, which the BJP had then described as more of an election Budget rather than an Interim Budget, relief in indirect taxes, reduction in excise duty on capital goods from 12 per cent to 10 per cent, focus on building up manufacturing capacity, three more industrial corridors, one million jobs, and Rs 11,200 crore for capital infusion in PSBs.

Distressed farmers are another area of serious concern, which the would like to take care of in the 'Interim Budget.' It, however, remains to be seen how the government moves on this front as most of the states have chosen to waive off farm loans. Universal basic income (UBI) is likely to find a place in the Budget.

Anil Khaitan, former of PHD Chambers, said the income tax exemption limit for individuals should be raised to Rs 5 lakh. "For corporates, we have always said that exemptions and subsidies in tax rates should be removed. A flat levy rate of 20 per cent will increase tax compliance," he said.

"We need at least Rs 40 lakh crore Budget to be able to focus on all sectors," said Khaitan, adding that improving the productivity of the agriculture sector is very important. "Marketing focus is necessary for farmers to get the income they deserve," he said.

"This has to be meticulously implemented. Loan waiver is not a solution. Any country that waives off loans cannot do well, everything becomes a mess. Increasing productivity is necessary," he added.

Sanjay Aggarwal, vice of PHD Chambers, appreciated the government's move last year to create the corporate tax slab of 25 per cent. "Unnecessary taxation only leads to tax evasion. Our only request is to not levy any surcharge. Tax rates for individuals should also not be more than 25 per cent," he said, adding that universal basic income is a good concept.

Sunil Sinha, at India Ratings, said that according to the 2011-12 agricultural Census, the land owned by small and marginal farmers has to be multiplied as Rs 10,000 per acre. "This amount has to be provided as income benefit in this year's budget. In terms of GDP, this is 72 basis points," he said, adding that as this is an interim budget, the expectations are not much.

Shivkumar Kakkaji, national of the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh, said the Budget must announce waiver of loans to farmers. "Labourers and farmers do not have the capacity to work after 60 years of age. Something should be done about income for people with no means of livelihood," he said.

Dhansingh Atri, a in Jaipur, also called for waiving loans for all farmers. "We should get sufficient income in return for our products, which we are not getting presently. We believe the government will pay heed to our demands and also provide a stable source of income for farmers and labourers above the age of 60 years in the form of pension and other facilities. We will oppose the Centre if it doesn't fulfill our demands."

A from said the import duty on gold should be reduced from 10 per cent to 5 or 6 per cent. The government had also made it mandatory to submit PAN card on purchase of gold worth Rs 2 lakh and above. "A lot of housewives who come to buy gold don't have it. Hence this bracket must be increased."

Nitin Gupta, a based in Kanpur, hoped the government will keep in mind the welfare of the community in the budget. Ashok Gupta, a grocery shop owner, said that relief measures must be introduced for small traders. The quarterly tax returns to be filed should be converted to yearly returns.

also expressed hope and asked for a reduction in prices of daily-use items. "The cost of a cooking cylinder has increased. Pulses and vegetables are priced high. From school fees to daily grocery items, prices are increasing."

Sandhya Shah, a Mumbai-based homemaker, said prices of household items must come down. "Gold rates should also be reduced." Kripa, another homemaker, also voiced similar sentiments. Prema Rathi, a housewife, said the upcoming budget should reduce the burden on homemakers. "As of now, we have to think a lot before purchasing anything as prices are very high.

