NDMA team in Bhubaneswar to review restoration work post-Cyclone Fani

A Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) team on Tuesday visited the office of the (SRC) here to review the restoration work being carried out in in the aftermath of

"The three-member team will be undertaking field visits tomorrow and on June 13, they will have a discussion with the and secretaries of the department," SRC told ANI.

The team, headed by member Kamal Kishore, will be visiting Puri and Khurda, which bore the brunt of the cyclone last month.

Sethi said that the team appreciated the efforts made by the in evacuating a record 15 lakh people.

"They were very happy that timely action by the in a coordinated manner saved a lot of lives," he said.

According to him, the distribution of house-building assistance to the affected families in Puri will be completed soon.

"We have made an assessment of the damages in 14 districts and in the first stage we have released Rs 197.59 crore," he said.

"The team has been given the memorandum which we had submitted to the of They have also discussed the long-term measures which are necessary to make Odisha disaster resilient," he said.

