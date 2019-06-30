NDMC carries out trial run to make Connaught Place more pedestrian-friendly

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Sunday carried out the trial run to make Connaught Place area more pedestrian friendly and improve the movement of vehicles.

Rashmi Singh, Secretary, NDMC, told ANI: "This trial run is an attempt to improve vehicular movement, regulate parking and facilitate ease of movement for pedestrians. We will get to know the real challenges after a few trial sessions. If there are any objections, we will look into these."

The development comes close on the heels of the protest by the members of Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) against NDMC's proposed pedestrianisation plan in Connaught Place area, the shopping hub of the capital.

Singh said: "Our team is actively examining and evaluating the demands of the people and a full-fledged plan will be prepared to make Connaught Place pedestrian-friendly based on the success of the trial run after taking inputs from all stakeholders."

She said that the civic body was training more people to implement the action plan in a proper manner. "Even though vehicular entry to the Inner Circle has been restricted, the area has dedicated lanes for vehicles to access parking lots in the Inner Circle," she added.

While reacting to traders' protest against the NDMC move, Vikram, who visits the CP frequently, said: "When new plans are introduced, many people will object. We usually witness heavy traffic in the Inner Circle during weekends, but now people can move freely in the area. As parking arrangements have also been made, people can come to the CP in their own cars.

