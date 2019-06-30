JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Delhi: One killed in road mishap
Business Standard

Rajasthan: Four die in Bharatpur after tractor falls into pond

ANI  |  General News 

Three children and a man died after a tractor they were travelling in fell into a pond and turned turtle on Sunday.

"The tractor driver - Asin - and three of his grandchildren, namely Saeed, Rafi and Waeed age 12, 7 and 8 years respectively, died on the spot. The incident occurred around 9:30 am today," said sub-inspector Pope Singh.

All four bodies have been pulled out of the pond.

"The family of the victims, however, don't want a police investigation at present," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 30 2019. 16:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU