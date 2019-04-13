Humbled to pay my homage to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs, says Vice President

Vice M Venkaiah on Saturday said that he was humbled by paying homage to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh, "who sacrificed their lives fighting the evil hegemony of oppressive British rule."

Vice on Saturday visited the memorial here on the commemoration of the massacre's 100 years. He also released a commemorative coin of Rs 100 and a postage stamp on the occasion.

The Vice in the visitor's book at the memorial wrote: "I feel extremely humbled as I pay my homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives fighting the evil hegemony of the oppressive British rule. I salute the martyrs who sacrificed their lives on this very spot 100 years ago."

"This place and the centenary commemoration ceremony evoke in me a deep sense of sadness at the tragic loss of human lives and also a profound sense of legitimate pride at the lasting legacy of conviction and courage that these brave soldiers of India's freedom movement have bequeathed to us," further wrote.

Giving the message of peaceful co-existence, the wrote: "May the legacy inspire every Indian to achieve greater heights of resolute resistance to oppression and exploitation.

"May the indelible scars on consciousness foster a sense of pride along with a redoubled dedication to spread India's timeless message of peaceful co-existence across the globe."

Several important people including president Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday paid their homage to the martyrs of

